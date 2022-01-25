Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

AFCON: CAF moves quarter-final matches from Olembe Stadium after stampede
News photo The Punch  - The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match due to be played at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde on Sunday will be switched to another venue after Monday's deadly crush, African football supremo Patrice Motsepe revealed and called for an investigation ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

