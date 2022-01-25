Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ugwuanyi swears in Hon. Justice Ozoemena as Chief Judge of Enugu State
News photo Vanguard News  - Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Tuesday, swore in Hon. Justice Afojulu Raymond Ozoemena as the substantive Chief Judge of the State after he served as Acting Chief Judge for three months on two consecutive occasions.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

