Timothy Adegoke: Police finally charge Adedoyin, six others to court
News photo The Punch  - The Nigeria Police Force has charged the owner of Hilton Royal Hotel, Dr Ramon Adedoyin, and six others to an Abuja High Court over the circumstances surrounding the death of Timothy Adegoke, the MBA student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, who ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

