Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dogara breaks silence over revoked traditional title, blames Bauchi governor for woes
News photo Vanguard News  - By Charly Agwam – Bauchi  Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has denied involvement in the attacks on Emirs of Bauchi and Dass by

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, Condemns Suspension As Traditional Ruler In Bauchi Sahara Reporters:
Former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, Condemns Suspension As Traditional Ruler In Bauchi
Dogara speaks on suspension as Jakada Bauchi by Emirate Council Daily Post:
Dogara speaks on suspension as Jakada Bauchi by Emirate Council
Dogara Breaks Silence Over Revoked Traditional Title, Blames Bauchi Governor For Woes The Street Journal:
Dogara Breaks Silence Over Revoked Traditional Title, Blames Bauchi Governor For Woes
Bauchi Emirate Council suspends ex-Speaker, Yakubu Dogara The Eagle Online:
Bauchi Emirate Council suspends ex-Speaker, Yakubu Dogara
Ex-Speaker, Yakubu Dogara reacts to Suspension as ‘Jakadan Bauchi’ Politics Nigeria:
Ex-Speaker, Yakubu Dogara reacts to Suspension as ‘Jakadan Bauchi’
Former Speaker Dogara, Suspended From Bauchi Emirate News Breakers:
Former Speaker Dogara, Suspended From Bauchi Emirate


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 "You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 FG probes online banks over breach of customers’ data privacy - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva - Independent, 10 hours ago
7 Igbo people are very harmful to women - Media personality, Kiki Mordi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 COVID -19: Eight States, FCT log two additional deaths, 241 new infections - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
9 2021 AFCON: Don’t write off the Super Eagles – Buhari pleads to Nigerians - National Accord, 12 hours ago
10 Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, Publicly Apologises For Cheating On His Wife - Daily Trust, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info