Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Tinubu’s false age, educational qualification accusations unjustifiable - Lagos APC chieftains
News photo Vanguard News  - All Progressives Congress, APC, Publicity Secretary in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, has described falsification of age, education qualification...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Claims about Tinubu’s age, education, wealth blackmail - APC Daily Post:
2023: Claims about Tinubu’s age, education, wealth blackmail - APC
2023: Blackmailing Tinubu over wealth, educational qualification, age unjustifiable - Lagos APC The Herald:
2023: Blackmailing Tinubu over wealth, educational qualification, age unjustifiable - Lagos APC
2023: Tinubu’s False Age, Educational Qualification Accusations Unjustifiable – Lagos APC Chieftains The Street Journal:
2023: Tinubu’s False Age, Educational Qualification Accusations Unjustifiable – Lagos APC Chieftains
2023: Claims about Tinubu’s age, education, wealth blackmail – APC Edujandon:
2023: Claims about Tinubu’s age, education, wealth blackmail – APC


   More Picks
1 Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Senate passes bill to empower Colleges of Education to award degrees - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
3 Adenrele Ogunsanya Lagos4Lagos leader dies, 7 days after birthday - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
4 "I'm not a drug trafficker, I traffic only laughter" - De General address fans for the first time following his release (Video) - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
5 Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva - Independent, 20 hours ago
6 Lagos hotelier allegedly killed by wife for impregnating another woman - The Street Journal, 24 hours ago
7 Timothy Adegoke: Police finally charge Adedoyin, six others to court - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Senate re-amends electoral bill to define mode of primaries - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 2021 AFCON: Don’t write off the Super Eagles – Buhari pleads to Nigerians - National Accord, 23 hours ago
10 Dogara breaks silence over revoked traditional title, blames Bauchi governor for woes - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info