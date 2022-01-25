Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
AFCON: Mane ends goal drought as Senegal overcome nine-man Cape Verde
The Punch
- AFCON: Mane ends goal drought as Senegal overcome nine-man Cape Verde
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Mane ends goal drought as Senegal overcome nine-man Cape Verde
Channels Television:
Mane Ends Goal Drought As Senegal Overcome Nine-Man Cape Verde
The Street Journal:
Mane Ends Goal Drought As Senegal Overcome Nine-Man Cape Verde
News Breakers:
AFCON: Mane ends goal drought as Senegal overcome nine-man Cape Verde
More Picks
1
Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
2
"You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Adenrele Ogunsanya Lagos4Lagos leader dies, 7 days after birthday - P.M. News -
PM News,
15 hours ago
4
2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva -
Independent,
14 hours ago
6
Igbo people are very harmful to women - Media personality, Kiki Mordi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Rivers aircraft abandoned by Rotimi Amaechi in Germany since 2012 will be returned - Wike -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
9
COVID -19: Eight States, FCT log two additional deaths, 241 new infections -
The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
10
Watford hire 74 year-old Roy Hodgson as manager [Full club statement] - P.M. News -
PM News,
8 hours ago
