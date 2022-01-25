Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Moment Nigerian lady reunited with her boyfriend who relocated to the UK to be with her because she didn’t want to return to Nigeria (video)
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - A UK-based Nigerian lady has shared a video which captures the heartwarming moment she reunited with her boyfriend after one year apart. The lady revealed...

   More Picks
1 Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
2 "You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Igbo people are very harmful to women - Media personality, Kiki Mordi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 FG probes online banks over breach of customers’ data privacy - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva - Independent, 11 hours ago
8 COVID -19: Eight States, FCT log two additional deaths, 241 new infections - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
9 2021 AFCON: Don’t write off the Super Eagles – Buhari pleads to Nigerians - National Accord, 14 hours ago
10 Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, Publicly Apologises For Cheating On His Wife - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
