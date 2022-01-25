Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps' Leader, Doguwa at 56 welcomes 28th child, target's 30 children before 2023 election
News photo Vanguard News  - Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa caused a sprawling laughter at Tuesday plenary when

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

House Leader, Doguwa, Welcomes 28th Child Leadership:
House Leader, Doguwa, Welcomes 28th Child
House Of Reps Leader Welcomes 28th Child, Vows To Have More Children Information Nigeria:
House Of Reps Leader Welcomes 28th Child, Vows To Have More Children
Reps’ Leader, Doguwa At 56 Welcomes 28th Child, Target’s 30 Children Before 2023 Election The Street Journal:
Reps’ Leader, Doguwa At 56 Welcomes 28th Child, Target’s 30 Children Before 2023 Election
House Of Reps Leader Welcomes 28th Child, Vows To Have More Children News Breakers:
House Of Reps Leader Welcomes 28th Child, Vows To Have More Children
House Leader, Doguwa, Welcomes 28th Child, Target People n Politics:
House Leader, Doguwa, Welcomes 28th Child, Target's 30 Before 2023 Election


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
2 "You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Adenrele Ogunsanya Lagos4Lagos leader dies, 7 days after birthday - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva - Independent, 14 hours ago
6 Igbo people are very harmful to women - Media personality, Kiki Mordi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Rivers aircraft abandoned by Rotimi Amaechi in Germany since 2012 will be returned - Wike - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
9 COVID -19: Eight States, FCT log two additional deaths, 241 new infections - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
10 Watford hire 74 year-old Roy Hodgson as manager [Full club statement] - P.M. News - PM News, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info