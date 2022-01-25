Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Watford hire 74 year-old Roy Hodgson as manager [Full club statement] - P.M. News
PM News  - Watford hire 74 year-old Roy Hodgson as their new manager.He will be assisted by Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Watford set to appoint Hodgson as new coach Nigerian Tribune:
Watford set to appoint Hodgson as new coach
Former England boss Hodgson takes charge at Watford The Guardian:
Former England boss Hodgson takes charge at Watford
Roy Hodgson: Watford Appoint Former England Boss As New Manager Independent:
Roy Hodgson: Watford Appoint Former England Boss As New Manager
OFFICIAL: Watford Confirm the Appointment of Roy Hodgson Not Just OK:
OFFICIAL: Watford Confirm the Appointment of Roy Hodgson
Former England Boss Hodgson Takes Charge At Watford The Street Journal:
Former England Boss Hodgson Takes Charge At Watford
Watford approach Roy Hodgson after sack of Ranieri The Eagle Online:
Watford approach Roy Hodgson after sack of Ranieri
Former England boss Hodgson takes charge at Watford News Breakers:
Former England boss Hodgson takes charge at Watford
Watford set to appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Watford set to appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
2 "You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Monarch assassinated, three others burnt to death in Ogun - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
4 Adenrele Ogunsanya Lagos4Lagos leader dies, 7 days after birthday - P.M. News - PM News, 9 hours ago
5 Burkina Faso’s military announces takeover of govt, suspends constitution, dissolves N’Assembly - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
6 FG probes online banks over breach of customers’ data privacy - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Igbo people are very harmful to women - Media personality, Kiki Mordi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 COVID -19: Eight States, FCT log two additional deaths, 241 new infections - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
10 2021 AFCON: Don’t write off the Super Eagles – Buhari pleads to Nigerians - National Accord, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info