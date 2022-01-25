Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Be Transparent In Utilisation Of Budgetary Allocation, Malami Tells Judiciary
News photo Channels Television  - The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has asked the judiciary to be transparent and accountable in the spending of the funds allocated to it in its annual budgets.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Judiciary Spending: Malami Calls For Transparency Independent:
Judiciary Spending: Malami Calls For Transparency
Be Transparent In Utilisation Of Budgetary Allocation, Malami Tells Judiciary The Street Journal:
Be Transparent In Utilisation Of Budgetary Allocation, Malami Tells Judiciary
2022 Justice Sector Summit: Judiciary Spending: AGF, Malami Calls For Transparency The Nigeria Lawyer:
2022 Justice Sector Summit: Judiciary Spending: AGF, Malami Calls For Transparency
Be Transparent In Utilisation Of Budgetary Allocation, Malami Tells Judiciary News Breakers:
Be Transparent In Utilisation Of Budgetary Allocation, Malami Tells Judiciary


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 "You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 FG probes online banks over breach of customers’ data privacy - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva - Independent, 10 hours ago
7 Igbo people are very harmful to women - Media personality, Kiki Mordi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 COVID -19: Eight States, FCT log two additional deaths, 241 new infections - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
9 2021 AFCON: Don’t write off the Super Eagles – Buhari pleads to Nigerians - National Accord, 12 hours ago
10 Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, Publicly Apologises For Cheating On His Wife - Daily Trust, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info