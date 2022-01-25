Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Muhammed aka Jaruma has been remanded in prison custody over post she made about business tycoon and actress Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko on social me

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma, in prison after attacking Ned Nwoko The Punch:
Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma, in prison after attacking Ned Nwoko
Aphrodisiac Seller Jaruma Remanded In Prison Daily Times:
Aphrodisiac Seller Jaruma Remanded In Prison
“Ned no get work” – Reactions as Jaruma is allegedly rearrested and remanded in Suleja prison The Info NG:
“Ned no get work” – Reactions as Jaruma is allegedly rearrested and remanded in Suleja prison
Aphrodisiac seller Jaruma remanded in Suleja prison Ripples Nigeria:
Aphrodisiac seller Jaruma remanded in Suleja prison
Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma, in prison after attacking Ned Nwoko News Breakers:
Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma, in prison after attacking Ned Nwoko
"Prison president" - Jaruma mocked following alleged re-arrest and remand in Suleja prison Gist Reel:
"Prison president" - Jaruma mocked following alleged re-arrest and remand in Suleja prison


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
2 "You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Igbo people are very harmful to women - Media personality, Kiki Mordi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 FG probes online banks over breach of customers’ data privacy - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva - Independent, 11 hours ago
8 COVID -19: Eight States, FCT log two additional deaths, 241 new infections - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
9 2021 AFCON: Don’t write off the Super Eagles – Buhari pleads to Nigerians - National Accord, 14 hours ago
10 Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, Publicly Apologises For Cheating On His Wife - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info