Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Lagos housewife allegedly kills husband with pressing iron during argument
The Punch
- A housewife, identified as Motunrayo, has allegedly killed her husband, Alaba, aka Bama, in the Abule-Egba area of Lagos State.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Housewife allegedly kills husband with pressing iron during argument in Lagos
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Lagos Housewife Allegedly Kills Husband With Pressing Iron During Argument
News Break:
Woman Allegedly Kills Husband With Hot Pressing Iron During Argument In Lagos
News Breakers:
Lagos housewife allegedly kills husband with pressing iron during argument
Within Nigeria:
Lagos housewife allegedly kills husband with pressing iron during argument
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Lagos housewife allegedly kills husband with pressing iron during argument | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
"I'm not a drug trafficker, I traffic only laughter" - De General address fans for the first time following his release (Video) -
Gist Reel,
21 hours ago
3
President Buhari wishes Nigerian athletes participating in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics success, congratulates China -
Encomium Magazine,
18 hours ago
4
IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7% as MPC retains rates - The Guardian Nigeria -
The Guardian,
10 hours ago
5
ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria -
News Breakers,
3 hours ago
6
Timothy Adegoke: Police finally charge Adedoyin, six others to court -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
7
Nigerian Labour Congress Suspends Planned Nationwide Protest Over Subsidy -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
8
I never sexually abused Juliana Olayode's sister, says Pastor Timi Adigun -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
9
Fuel Subsidy: Lawan Meets Security Agencies, Task Them To Stem Petroleum Smuggling -
Independent,
21 hours ago
10
Woman ends her marriage just days after her wedding as she accuses her husband of being a scam -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
