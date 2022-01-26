Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lover demands money to transport visiting girlfriend’s corpse, family alleges foul play
The Punch  - The Ondo State Police Command on Tuesday said it would prosecute a man, Olasunkami Oluwole, who allegedly killed his lover at Oke Igbo community, in the Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

9 hours ago
