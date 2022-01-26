Post News
News at a Glance
IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7% as MPC retains rates - The Guardian Nigeria
The Guardian
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast on Nigeria’s output growth this year to 2.7 per cent, from 2.6 per cent projected in October.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
IMF raises Nigeria’s 2023 economic growth forecast to 2.7%
The Punch:
IMF retains 2022 growth forecast for Nigeria at 2.7%
The Sun:
IMF pegs Nigeria’s 2022 growth rate at 2.7%
Hope for Nigeria:
IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7%
Economic Confidential:
IMF Raises Nigeria’s 2023 Economic Growth Forecast To 2.7%
The Street Journal:
IMF Raises Nigeria’s Growth Projection To 2.7% As MPC Retains Rates
Business Post Nigeria:
IMF Maintains 2.7% GDP Growth Forecast for Nigeria in 2022
Inside Business Nigeria:
IMF Retains 2022 Growth Forecast For Nigeria At 2.7%
TV360 Nigeria:
IMF cuts global economic growth forecast to 4.4%, blames Omicron variant
News Breakers:
IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7% as MPC retains rates
The Tide:
IMF Raises Nigeria’s 2023 Economic Growth Forecast To 2.7%
More Picks
1
Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Senate passes bill to empower Colleges of Education to award degrees -
Daily Trust,
22 hours ago
3
"I'm not a drug trafficker, I traffic only laughter" - De General address fans for the first time following his release (Video) -
Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
4
IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7% as MPC retains rates - The Guardian Nigeria -
The Guardian,
7 hours ago
5
Adenrele Ogunsanya Lagos4Lagos leader dies, 7 days after birthday - P.M. News -
PM News,
23 hours ago
6
Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva -
Independent,
22 hours ago
7
Timothy Adegoke: Police finally charge Adedoyin, six others to court -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
8
Senate re-amends electoral bill to define mode of primaries -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
Army Recruitment: We will recruit only the best - COAS -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
10
AFCON: Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
