Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7% as MPC  retains rates - The Guardian Nigeria
News photo The Guardian  - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast on Nigeria’s output growth this year to 2.7 per cent, from 2.6 per cent projected in October.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IMF raises Nigeria’s 2023 economic growth forecast to 2.7% Vanguard News:
IMF raises Nigeria’s 2023 economic growth forecast to 2.7%
IMF retains 2022 growth forecast for Nigeria at 2.7% The Punch:
IMF retains 2022 growth forecast for Nigeria at 2.7%
IMF pegs Nigeria’s 2022 growth rate at 2.7% The Sun:
IMF pegs Nigeria’s 2022 growth rate at 2.7%
IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7% Hope for Nigeria:
IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7%
IMF Raises Nigeria’s 2023 Economic Growth Forecast To 2.7% Economic Confidential:
IMF Raises Nigeria’s 2023 Economic Growth Forecast To 2.7%
IMF Raises Nigeria’s Growth Projection To 2.7% As MPC  Retains Rates The Street Journal:
IMF Raises Nigeria’s Growth Projection To 2.7% As MPC  Retains Rates
IMF Maintains 2.7% GDP Growth Forecast for Nigeria in 2022 Business Post Nigeria:
IMF Maintains 2.7% GDP Growth Forecast for Nigeria in 2022
IMF Retains 2022 Growth Forecast For Nigeria At 2.7% Inside Business Nigeria:
IMF Retains 2022 Growth Forecast For Nigeria At 2.7%
IMF cuts global economic growth forecast to 4.4%, blames Omicron variant TV360 Nigeria:
IMF cuts global economic growth forecast to 4.4%, blames Omicron variant
IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7% as MPC  retains rates News Breakers:
IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7% as MPC  retains rates
The Tide:
IMF Raises Nigeria’s 2023 Economic Growth Forecast To 2.7%


   More Picks
1 Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Senate passes bill to empower Colleges of Education to award degrees - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
3 "I'm not a drug trafficker, I traffic only laughter" - De General address fans for the first time following his release (Video) - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
4 IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7% as MPC  retains rates - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
5 Adenrele Ogunsanya Lagos4Lagos leader dies, 7 days after birthday - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
6 Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva - Independent, 22 hours ago
7 Timothy Adegoke: Police finally charge Adedoyin, six others to court - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Senate re-amends electoral bill to define mode of primaries - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Army Recruitment: We will recruit only the best - COAS - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
10 AFCON: Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info