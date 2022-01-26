Post News
|
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
“Kala” : Between Rapper Olamide and an entitled Fan who asked him for a car.
Yaba Left Online
- Popular Nigerian Rapper, Olamide recently trended on social media following a reply he gave a followerfan who asked him for a car.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Kala” : Between Rapper Olamide and an entitled Fan who asked him for a car.
The Dabigal Blog:
“Kala” : Between Rapper Olamide and an entitled Fan who asked him for a car.
Naija Parrot:
“Kala” : Between Rapper Olamide and an entitled Fan who asked him for a car.
Gist Reel:
Reactions as Olamide replies fan who asked him for a car
Instablog 9ja:
Rapper Olamide replies a fan who asked him for a car
More Picks
1
"You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Senate passes bill to empower Colleges of Education to award degrees -
Daily Trust,
19 hours ago
4
Adenrele Ogunsanya Lagos4Lagos leader dies, 7 days after birthday - P.M. News -
PM News,
20 hours ago
5
Igbo people are very harmful to women - Media personality, Kiki Mordi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva -
Independent,
19 hours ago
7
Lagos hotelier allegedly killed by wife for impregnating another woman -
The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
8
Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
2021 AFCON: Don’t write off the Super Eagles – Buhari pleads to Nigerians -
National Accord,
21 hours ago
10
AFCON: CAF moves quarter-final matches from Olembe Stadium after stampede -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
