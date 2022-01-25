Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Unpaid salaries: You have no reason to blame Buhari for the mess you put Benue people - Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, attacks Governor Ortom
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has asked Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state to stop blaming President Buhari for the "mess his ineptitude has put Benue state indigenes." In a recent interview with ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

