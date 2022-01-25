Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Navy arrests 20 foreigners, intercept two wooden boats carrying cannabis
Linda Ikeji Blog  - 20 foreigners have been arrested by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, which also intercepted two wooden boats carrying 268 bags of cannabis while on routine patrol.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Navy Arrests 20 Foreigners, Two Wooden Boats Carrying Cannabis Channels Television:
Navy Arrests 20 Foreigners, Two Wooden Boats Carrying Cannabis
Navy arrests 20 foreigners over N120m cannabis in Lagos The Nation:
Navy arrests 20 foreigners over N120m cannabis in Lagos
Navy Arrests 20 Foreigners, Two Wooden Boats Carrying Cannabis Independent:
Navy Arrests 20 Foreigners, Two Wooden Boats Carrying Cannabis
Navy arrests 20 foreigners, intercept two wooden boats carrying cannabis Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Navy arrests 20 foreigners, intercept two wooden boats carrying cannabis
Navy Arrests 20 Foreigners, Two Wooden Boats Carrying Cannabis The Street Journal:
Navy Arrests 20 Foreigners, Two Wooden Boats Carrying Cannabis
20 foreigners arrested, intercept two wooden boats carrying cannabis News Breakers:
20 foreigners arrested, intercept two wooden boats carrying cannabis
Navy Arrests 20 Foreigners, Intercept Two Wooden Boats Carrying Cannabis Tori News:
Navy Arrests 20 Foreigners, Intercept Two Wooden Boats Carrying Cannabis


   More Picks
1 "You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Senate passes bill to empower Colleges of Education to award degrees - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
4 Adenrele Ogunsanya Lagos4Lagos leader dies, 7 days after birthday - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
5 Igbo people are very harmful to women - Media personality, Kiki Mordi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva - Independent, 19 hours ago
7 Lagos hotelier allegedly killed by wife for impregnating another woman - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
8 Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 2021 AFCON: Don’t write off the Super Eagles – Buhari pleads to Nigerians - National Accord, 21 hours ago
10 AFCON: CAF moves quarter-final matches from Olembe Stadium after stampede - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info