Blessing Okoro reveals she "did not need" her new house and she only built it to "shut them up"

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
2
|
President Buhari wishes Nigerian athletes participating in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics success, congratulates China - Encomium Magazine,
19 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigerian Labour Congress Suspends Planned Nationwide Protest Over Subsidy - Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
|
4
|
ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria - News Breakers,
5 hours ago
|
5
|
"I'm not a drug trafficker, I traffic only laughter" - De General address fans for the first time following his release (Video) - Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
|
6
|
IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7% as MPC retains rates - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian,
12 hours ago
|
7
|
Timothy Adegoke: Police finally charge Adedoyin, six others to court - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Nigerian Government To Resume Trial Of Boko Haram Fighters In Niger State - Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
|
9
|
Buhari Is Committed To Nigeria’s Progress, Says Osinbajo - Channels Television,
7 hours ago
|
10
|
Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, speaks on paternity of their son - The Eagle Online,
10 hours ago