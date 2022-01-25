Post News
News at a Glance
2023: PDP group threatens mass defection if party zones presidency to North
Vanguard News
- Should the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, fail to zone the presidency to the South, the party is likely going to witness mass exodus, a PDP group, Vanguard for Justice, said.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
PDP warned against zoning 2023 presidential ticket outside South
Ripples Nigeria:
PDP group warns against zoning presidential ticket to north
The Street Journal:
2023: PDP Group Threatens Mass Defection If Party Zones Presidency To North
News Breakers:
PDP warned against zoning 2023 presidential ticket outside South
The Genius Media:
Finally, APC Zones 2023 Presidential Ticket [SEE FULL ZONING]
More Picks
1
Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Senate passes bill to empower Colleges of Education to award degrees -
Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
3
Adenrele Ogunsanya Lagos4Lagos leader dies, 7 days after birthday - P.M. News -
PM News,
21 hours ago
4
"I'm not a drug trafficker, I traffic only laughter" - De General address fans for the first time following his release (Video) -
Gist Reel,
16 hours ago
5
Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva -
Independent,
20 hours ago
6
Lagos hotelier allegedly killed by wife for impregnating another woman -
The Street Journal,
24 hours ago
7
Timothy Adegoke: Police finally charge Adedoyin, six others to court -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
8
Senate re-amends electoral bill to define mode of primaries -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
9
2021 AFCON: Don’t write off the Super Eagles – Buhari pleads to Nigerians -
National Accord,
23 hours ago
10
Dogara breaks silence over revoked traditional title, blames Bauchi governor for woes -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
