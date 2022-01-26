Post News
News at a Glance
Sammie Okposo Deletes Apology Post As Video Of Pregnant Mistress Goes Viral
Naija News
- Gospel Nigerian singer, Sammie Okposo has deleted an apology post from his verified Instagram page after the video of his alleged side chick went viral.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
After 24-hours, Sammie Okposo Deletes Apology Post
The Punch:
Infidelity: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo takes down apology post
Yaba Left Online:
Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo takes down apology post to his wife amid cheating scandal
Not Just OK:
Sammie Okposo Removes Apology Post to Wife Amid Cheating Scandal
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Sammie Okposo Deletes Apology Post As Dunamis Removes His Name From Concert
Pulse Nigeria:
Sammie Okposo takes down apology post to wife amid cheating scandal
The Will:
Sammie Okposo Deletes Apology Post As Dunamis Removes His Name From Concert Artistes
Naija on Point:
Nigerian Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo Deletes Apology Post
Naija Showbiz:
Sammie Okposo deletes apology post as Dunamis removes his name from concert
EE Live:
Sammie Okposo deletes apology post to wife, fans
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Sammie Okposo TAKES DOWN infidelity apology post | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija Parrot:
Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo takes down apology post to his wife amid cheating scandal
News Breakers:
Infidelity: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo takes down apology post
Tori News:
Cheating: Sammie Okposo Deletes Apology Post After Bashing From Nigerians
More Picks
1
Sammie Okposo Deletes Apology Post As Video Of Pregnant Mistress Goes Viral -
Naija News,
16 hours ago
2
ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria -
News Breakers,
12 hours ago
3
Buhari Is Committed To Nigeria’s Progress, Says Osinbajo -
Channels Television,
14 hours ago
4
I’m not a drug trafficker – Comedian De General speaks after release -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
5
FACT CHECK: No, health minister didn't say there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals -
The Cable,
15 hours ago
6
Army arrests 150 suspected political thugs heading from Ibadan to Ekiti, moves them to barracks in Ondo -
Nigerian Tribune,
13 hours ago
7
I never sexually abused Juliana Olayode's sister, says Pastor Timi Adigun -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
8
"The attention I get now is quite overwhelming" – Eniola Badmus says following weight loss transformation -
Yaba Left Online,
14 hours ago
9
Nigerian Government To Resume Trial Of Boko Haram Fighters In Niger State -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
10
We have not zoned any office for National Convention - Governor Buni -
TVC News,
12 hours ago
