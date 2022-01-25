Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


World's oldest male gorilla dies at 61
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ozzie, the world's oldest male Gorilla is dead.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

History! World’s Oldest Male Gorilla Dies At 61 (Photo) Naija Loaded:
History! World’s Oldest Male Gorilla Dies At 61 (Photo)
World Ladun Liadi Blog:
World's oldest male gorilla dies aged 61 | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tears Flows As Ozzie, World’s Oldest Male Gorilla Dies [PHOTO] The Genius Media:
Tears Flows As Ozzie, World’s Oldest Male Gorilla Dies [PHOTO]
World Kanyi Daily:
World's Oldest Male Gorilla, Ozzie Dies Aged 61 At Zoo Atlanta
World Talk Glitz:
World's Oldest Male Gorilla, Ozzie Dies At 61
World Tori News:
World's Oldest Male Gorilla, Ozzie, Dies At 61


   More Picks
1 Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Senate passes bill to empower Colleges of Education to award degrees - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
3 "I'm not a drug trafficker, I traffic only laughter" - De General address fans for the first time following his release (Video) - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
4 IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7% as MPC  retains rates - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
5 Adenrele Ogunsanya Lagos4Lagos leader dies, 7 days after birthday - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
6 Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva - Independent, 22 hours ago
7 Timothy Adegoke: Police finally charge Adedoyin, six others to court - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Senate re-amends electoral bill to define mode of primaries - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Army Recruitment: We will recruit only the best - COAS - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
10 AFCON: Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info