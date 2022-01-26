Post News
News at a Glance
FACT CHECK: No, health minister didn't say there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals
The Cable
- The social media has been awash with several posts claiming the Nigerian minister of health said DNA tests will be done for free...
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
FG debunks news of free DNA tests for Nigerians
Daily Times:
FG debunks news of free DNA tests for Nigerians Dr Olorunmimbe Mamora, the Minister of State for Health, on Tuesday, debunked news about free deoxyribonucleic acid tests popularly known as free DNA tests for Nigerians.
Mandy News:
Fact Check: Free DNA Test In Nigeria By June 2022
Linda Ikeji Blog:
FG debunks news of free DNA tests for Nigerians
Naija Loaded:
Reports That DNA Tests Will be Free Is Fake — FG
Independent:
FG Debunks Claims Of Free DNA Tests
News Breakers:
FG debunks news of free DNA tests for Nigerians
Naija News:
FG Speaks On Conducting Free DNA Tests For Nigerians
Politics Nigeria:
FG speaks on ‘free’ DNA tests for Nigerians
Kanyi Daily:
Health Minister, Adeleke Mamora Speaks On Conducting Free DNA Tests For Nigerians
Within Nigeria:
FG reacts to news about free DNA tests for Nigerians
Tori News:
FG Debunks News Of Free DNA Tests For Nigerians
More Picks
1
Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
President Buhari wishes Nigerian athletes participating in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics success, congratulates China -
Encomium Magazine,
21 hours ago
3
ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria -
News Breakers,
6 hours ago
4
"I'm not a drug trafficker, I traffic only laughter" - De General address fans for the first time following his release (Video) -
Gist Reel,
24 hours ago
5
FACT CHECK: No, health minister didn't say there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
6
Peoples Democratic Party Warned Against Zoning 2023 Presidential Ticket To North -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
7
Timothy Adegoke: Police finally charge Adedoyin, six others to court -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
8
"The attention I get now is quite overwhelming" – Eniola Badmus says following weight loss transformation -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
9
Nigerian Government To Resume Trial Of Boko Haram Fighters In Niger State -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
10
NAHCON chairman urges Saudi Arabia to lift flight ban on Nigeria -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
One moment please...