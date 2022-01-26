Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FACT CHECK: No, health minister didn't say there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals
News photo The Cable  - The social media has been awash with several posts claiming the Nigerian minister of health said DNA tests will be done for free...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

FG debunks news of free DNA tests for Nigerians The Punch:
FG debunks news of free DNA tests for Nigerians Dr Olorunmimbe Mamora, the Minister of State for Health, on Tuesday, debunked news about free deoxyribonucleic acid tests popularly known as free DNA tests for Nigerians. Daily Times:
Fact Check: Free DNA Test In Nigeria By June 2022 Mandy News:
FG debunks news of free DNA tests for Nigerians Linda Ikeji Blog:
Reports That DNA Tests Will be Free Is Fake — FG Naija Loaded:
FG Debunks Claims Of Free DNA Tests Independent:
FG debunks news of free DNA tests for Nigerians News Breakers:
FG Speaks On Conducting Free DNA Tests For Nigerians Naija News:
FG speaks on ‘free’ DNA tests for Nigerians Politics Nigeria:
Health Minister, Adeleke Mamora Speaks On Conducting Free DNA Tests For Nigerians Kanyi Daily:
FG reacts to news about free DNA tests for Nigerians Within Nigeria:
FG Debunks News Of Free DNA Tests For Nigerians Tori News:
