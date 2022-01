How I Became Millionaire In 6 Months, 17-year-old Nigerian Boy Reveals Naija Loaded - Sources have it that a Nigerian teenager, Prosperity Olorunfemi, has declared himself a millionaire at the age of 17. In a LinkedIn post, Olorunfemi, who runs a digital business said he came to the realisation after tracking his financial records.



News Credibility Score: 90%