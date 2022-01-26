Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NEMA receives 167 stranded Nigerians from Libya
News photo The News Guru  - NEMA receives 167 stranded Nigerians from Libya % News TheNewsGuru

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

NEMA receives 167 stranded Nigerians from Libya Pulse Nigeria:
NEMA receives 167 stranded Nigerians from Libya
167 stranded Nigerians return from Libya Daily Nigerian:
167 stranded Nigerians return from Libya
NEMA receives 167 stranded Nigerians from Libya News Diary Online:
NEMA receives 167 stranded Nigerians from Libya
Julia Blaise Blog:
167 stranded Nigerians return from Libya
167 stranded Nigerians return from Libya News Breakers:
167 stranded Nigerians return from Libya
National Daily:
NEMA receives 167 stranded Nigerians from Libya


   More Picks
1 Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 "I'm not a drug trafficker, I traffic only laughter" - De General address fans for the first time following his release (Video) - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
3 President Buhari wishes Nigerian athletes participating in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics success, congratulates China - Encomium Magazine, 18 hours ago
4 IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7% as MPC  retains rates - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
5 ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria - News Breakers, 3 hours ago
6 Timothy Adegoke: Police finally charge Adedoyin, six others to court - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian Labour Congress Suspends Planned Nationwide Protest Over Subsidy - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 I never sexually abused Juliana Olayode's sister, says Pastor Timi Adigun - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Fuel Subsidy: Lawan Meets Security Agencies, Task Them To Stem Petroleum Smuggling - Independent, 21 hours ago
10 Woman ends her marriage just days after her wedding as she accuses her husband of being a scam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info