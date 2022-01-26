Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I never sexually abused Juliana Olayode's sister, says Pastor Timi Adigun
The Punch  - The drama between Nollywood star, Olayode Juliana, and her former pastor, Timi Adigun, has entered another level as the actress accused him of abusing her sister sexually.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

