Nigerian women highest consumers of skin-whitening creams in Africa — Report
The Nation  - Nigeria’s women have been ranked as the highest consumers of skin-whitening creams in Africa. The data drawn by CNN ranked Nigeria as the top consumer of the creams. The data explained that 75 per cent of women in Nigeria patronise whitening products.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 AFCON 2021: Alex Iwobi breaks silence on Nigeria’s elimination - Daily Post, 1 day ago
3 President Buhari wishes Nigerian athletes participating in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics success, congratulates China - Encomium Magazine, 16 hours ago
4 Senate passes bill to empower Colleges of Education to award degrees - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
5 "I'm not a drug trafficker, I traffic only laughter" - De General address fans for the first time following his release (Video) - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
6 IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7% as MPC  retains rates - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
7 Alleged $9.8m fraud: Ex-NNPC GMD, Andrew Yakubu, knows fate on March 31 - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva - Independent, 24 hours ago
9 Timothy Adegoke: Police finally charge Adedoyin, six others to court - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria - News Breakers, 1 hour ago
