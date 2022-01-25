Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"The attention I get now is quite overwhelming" – Eniola Badmus says following weight loss transformation
Yaba Left Online  - Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has taken to social media to gush over her new shape following her amazing weight loss transformation.

2 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Senate passes bill to empower Colleges of Education to award degrees - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
3 "I'm not a drug trafficker, I traffic only laughter" - De General address fans for the first time following his release (Video) - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
4 IMF raises Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.7% as MPC  retains rates - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
5 Adenrele Ogunsanya Lagos4Lagos leader dies, 7 days after birthday - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
6 Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva - Independent, 22 hours ago
7 Timothy Adegoke: Police finally charge Adedoyin, six others to court - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Senate re-amends electoral bill to define mode of primaries - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Army Recruitment: We will recruit only the best - COAS - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
10 AFCON: Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare - The Punch, 14 hours ago
