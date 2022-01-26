Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: NCDC registers seven deaths, 250 additional infections on Tuesday
News Diary Online  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has reported 250 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19  in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday .

