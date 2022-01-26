Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Army arrests 150 suspected political thugs heading from Ibadan to Ekiti, moves them to barracks in Ondo
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - No fewer than 150 men suspected to be political thugs were arrested by men of the 32 Artillery Brigade in the early hour of Wednesday. The armed men were

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

105 suspected thugs on transit to Ekiti moved to Ondo Military Barracks Vanguard News:
105 suspected thugs on transit to Ekiti moved to Ondo Military Barracks
Political thugs arrested in Ekiti transferred to 32 Artillery Brigade in Ondo Daily Post:
Political thugs arrested in Ekiti transferred to 32 Artillery Brigade in Ondo
Nigerian Army Moves 105 Ibadan Hoodlums Heading For Ekiti PDP Primaries To Ondo Barracks Sahara Reporters:
Nigerian Army Moves 105 Ibadan Hoodlums Heading For Ekiti PDP Primaries To Ondo Barracks
105 Suspected Thugs On Transit To Ekiti Moved To Ondo Military Barracks The Street Journal:
105 Suspected Thugs On Transit To Ekiti Moved To Ondo Military Barracks
Thugs heading to Ekiti to allegedly disrupt PDP primaries intercepted The Eagle Online:
Thugs heading to Ekiti to allegedly disrupt PDP primaries intercepted
Ekiti PDP Primary Election: Army Moves Arrested Thugs To Ondo Barracks Naija News:
Ekiti PDP Primary Election: Army Moves Arrested Thugs To Ondo Barracks
Political Thugs Arrested In Ekiti Transferred To 32 Artillery Brigade In Ondo Infotrust News:
Political Thugs Arrested In Ekiti Transferred To 32 Artillery Brigade In Ondo
Nigerian Army captures Armed Thugs headed to Ekiti for PDP Primaries [PHOTOS] Politics Nigeria:
Nigerian Army captures Armed Thugs headed to Ekiti for PDP Primaries [PHOTOS]
Nigerian Army Moves 105 Ibadan Hoodlums Heading For Ekiti PDP Primaries To Ondo Barracks News Breakers:
Nigerian Army Moves 105 Ibadan Hoodlums Heading For Ekiti PDP Primaries To Ondo Barracks
Nigerian Army Arrests 105 Political Thugs Heading From Ibadan To Ekiti PDP Primaries, Moves Them To Ondo Barracks Talk Glitz:
Nigerian Army Arrests 105 Political Thugs Heading From Ibadan To Ekiti PDP Primaries, Moves Them To Ondo Barracks


   More Picks
1 Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 President Buhari wishes Nigerian athletes participating in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics success, congratulates China - Encomium Magazine, 22 hours ago
3 ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria - News Breakers, 8 hours ago
4 FACT CHECK: No, health minister didn't say there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals - The Cable, 10 hours ago
5 Peoples Democratic Party Warned Against Zoning 2023 Presidential Ticket To North - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
6 I’m not a drug trafficker – Comedian De General speaks after release - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
7 Army arrests 150 suspected political thugs heading from Ibadan to Ekiti, moves them to barracks in Ondo - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
8 "The attention I get now is quite overwhelming" – Eniola Badmus says following weight loss transformation - Yaba Left Online, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerian Government To Resume Trial Of Boko Haram Fighters In Niger State - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
10 Resuscitate refineries before subsidy withdrawal – NLC tells FG - News Diary Online, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info