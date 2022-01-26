Post News
News at a Glance
Army arrests 150 suspected political thugs heading from Ibadan to Ekiti, moves them to barracks in Ondo
Nigerian Tribune
- No fewer than 150 men suspected to be political thugs were arrested by men of the 32 Artillery Brigade in the early hour of Wednesday. The armed men were
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
105 suspected thugs on transit to Ekiti moved to Ondo Military Barracks
Daily Post:
Political thugs arrested in Ekiti transferred to 32 Artillery Brigade in Ondo
Sahara Reporters:
Nigerian Army Moves 105 Ibadan Hoodlums Heading For Ekiti PDP Primaries To Ondo Barracks
The Street Journal:
105 Suspected Thugs On Transit To Ekiti Moved To Ondo Military Barracks
The Eagle Online:
Thugs heading to Ekiti to allegedly disrupt PDP primaries intercepted
Naija News:
Ekiti PDP Primary Election: Army Moves Arrested Thugs To Ondo Barracks
Infotrust News:
Political Thugs Arrested In Ekiti Transferred To 32 Artillery Brigade In Ondo
Politics Nigeria:
Nigerian Army captures Armed Thugs headed to Ekiti for PDP Primaries [PHOTOS]
News Breakers:
Nigerian Army Moves 105 Ibadan Hoodlums Heading For Ekiti PDP Primaries To Ondo Barracks
Talk Glitz:
Nigerian Army Arrests 105 Political Thugs Heading From Ibadan To Ekiti PDP Primaries, Moves Them To Ondo Barracks
More Picks
1
Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
President Buhari wishes Nigerian athletes participating in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics success, congratulates China -
Encomium Magazine,
22 hours ago
3
ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria -
News Breakers,
8 hours ago
4
FACT CHECK: No, health minister didn't say there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals -
The Cable,
10 hours ago
5
Peoples Democratic Party Warned Against Zoning 2023 Presidential Ticket To North -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
6
I’m not a drug trafficker – Comedian De General speaks after release -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
7
8
"The attention I get now is quite overwhelming" – Eniola Badmus says following weight loss transformation -
Yaba Left Online,
9 hours ago
9
Nigerian Government To Resume Trial Of Boko Haram Fighters In Niger State -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
10
Resuscitate refineries before subsidy withdrawal – NLC tells FG -
News Diary Online,
6 hours ago
