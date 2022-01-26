Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Primary Schools In Nigeria’s Capital, Abuja Shut As Teachers Embark On Indefinite Strike
Primary schools teachers in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have begun an indefinite strike over some pending arrears.
Primary school pupils in the Federal Capital Territory ( ...

8 hours ago
