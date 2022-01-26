Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria
News Breakers  - ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE  TV360 Nigeria I’ll keep the baby, says lady Sammie Okposo ‘impregnated’  Punch Newspapers Dunamis Church blacklists wife cheater Sammie Okposo  P.M. News Sammie ...

