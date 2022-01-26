Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Thank God I was stubborn and never passed my exams” – Singer, Bella Shmurda says as he counts his blessings
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - Nigerian singer and songwriter, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has taken to social media to count his blessings. The Lagos State University...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Singer Bella Shmurda Thankful He Ditched School For Music Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has said he is thankful to God for being stubborn and not passing his exams in school as expected. The Punch:
Singer Bella Shmurda Thankful He Ditched School For Music Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has said he is thankful to God for being stubborn and not passing his exams in school as expected.
“Thank God I was stubborn and never passed my exams” – Singer, Bella Shmurda says as he counts his blessings Yaba Left Online:
“Thank God I was stubborn and never passed my exams” – Singer, Bella Shmurda says as he counts his blessings
‘Thank God I Was Stubborn, Never Got To Pass My School Exams’ – Bella Shmurda News Break:
‘Thank God I Was Stubborn, Never Got To Pass My School Exams’ – Bella Shmurda
"Thank God I was stubborn and never got to pass those exams" – Bella Shmurda says Gist Reel:
"Thank God I was stubborn and never got to pass those exams" – Bella Shmurda says
“Thank God I was stubborn and never passed my exams” – Singer, Bella Shmurda says as he counts his blessings Naija Parrot:
“Thank God I was stubborn and never passed my exams” – Singer, Bella Shmurda says as he counts his blessings


   More Picks
1 Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 President Buhari wishes Nigerian athletes participating in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics success, congratulates China - Encomium Magazine, 21 hours ago
3 ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria - News Breakers, 6 hours ago
4 "I'm not a drug trafficker, I traffic only laughter" - De General address fans for the first time following his release (Video) - Gist Reel, 24 hours ago
5 FACT CHECK: No, health minister didn't say there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals - The Cable, 9 hours ago
6 Peoples Democratic Party Warned Against Zoning 2023 Presidential Ticket To North - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 Timothy Adegoke: Police finally charge Adedoyin, six others to court - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 "The attention I get now is quite overwhelming" – Eniola Badmus says following weight loss transformation - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
9 Nigerian Government To Resume Trial Of Boko Haram Fighters In Niger State - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
10 NAHCON chairman urges Saudi Arabia to lift flight ban on Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info