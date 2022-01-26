Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aisha Buhari Blames Lack Of Awareness For Cancer Spread
News photo Leadership  - The First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has identified lack of awareness as a major factor for the high rate of mortality from cancer in Nigeria. According to a statement by her media office, she made the statement while receiving members of the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Aisha Buhari blames lack of awareness for cancer spread Business Day:
Aisha Buhari blames lack of awareness for cancer spread
Why cancer is spreading rapidly in Nigeria – Aisha Buhari PM News:
Why cancer is spreading rapidly in Nigeria – Aisha Buhari
First Lady, Aisha Buhari links cancer death to poor awareness The Eagle Online:
First Lady, Aisha Buhari links cancer death to poor awareness
Why cancer is spreading rapidly in Nigeria – Aisha Buhari News Breakers:
Why cancer is spreading rapidly in Nigeria – Aisha Buhari
Aisha Buhari gives reasons for high cancer mortality rate in Nigeria National Daily:
Aisha Buhari gives reasons for high cancer mortality rate in Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 President Buhari wishes Nigerian athletes participating in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics success, congratulates China - Encomium Magazine, 21 hours ago
3 ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria - News Breakers, 6 hours ago
4 "I'm not a drug trafficker, I traffic only laughter" - De General address fans for the first time following his release (Video) - Gist Reel, 24 hours ago
5 FACT CHECK: No, health minister didn't say there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals - The Cable, 9 hours ago
6 Peoples Democratic Party Warned Against Zoning 2023 Presidential Ticket To North - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 Timothy Adegoke: Police finally charge Adedoyin, six others to court - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 "The attention I get now is quite overwhelming" – Eniola Badmus says following weight loss transformation - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
9 Nigerian Government To Resume Trial Of Boko Haram Fighters In Niger State - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
10 NAHCON chairman urges Saudi Arabia to lift flight ban on Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info