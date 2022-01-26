Post News
Police Trust Fund Deductions: Rivers State Floors FG In Court
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Court outlaws FG’s deduction from Federation Account to fund police
Peoples Gazette:
Federal deduction for Police Trust Fund illegal: High Court
Daily Nigerian:
Court halts FG’s deduction of state allocation for Police Trust Fund
The Eagle Online:
Wike hails court ruling on FG’s deductions from states to fund police
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Court Invalidates Deductions From Federation Account To Fund Nigeria Police Trust Fund
News Breakers:
Court halts FG’s deduction of state allocation for Police Trust Fund
Online Nigeria:
Wike hails ruling on FG’s deductions to fund police
More Picks
1
Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria -
News Breakers,
11 hours ago
3
FACT CHECK: No, health minister didn't say there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals -
The Cable,
13 hours ago
4
Peoples Democratic Party Warned Against Zoning 2023 Presidential Ticket To North -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
5
I’m not a drug trafficker – Comedian De General speaks after release -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
6
Army arrests 150 suspected political thugs heading from Ibadan to Ekiti, moves them to barracks in Ondo -
Nigerian Tribune,
11 hours ago
7
I never sexually abused Juliana Olayode's sister, says Pastor Timi Adigun -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
8
"The attention I get now is quite overwhelming" – Eniola Badmus says following weight loss transformation -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
9
Nigerian Government To Resume Trial Of Boko Haram Fighters In Niger State -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
10
Nigerian Army Destroys Boko Haram, ISWAP Caliphate In Borno After SaharaReporters' Story -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
