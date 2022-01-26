Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police Trust Fund Deductions: Rivers State Floors FG In Court
8 hours ago
Court outlaws FG’s deduction from Federation Account to fund police The Nation:
Court outlaws FG’s deduction from Federation Account to fund police
Federal deduction for Police Trust Fund illegal: High Court Peoples Gazette:
Federal deduction for Police Trust Fund illegal: High Court
Court halts FG’s deduction of state allocation for Police Trust Fund Daily Nigerian:
Court halts FG’s deduction of state allocation for Police Trust Fund
Wike hails court ruling on FG’s deductions from states to fund police The Eagle Online:
Wike hails court ruling on FG’s deductions from states to fund police
Court Invalidates Deductions From Federation Account To Fund Nigeria Police Trust Fund The Nigeria Lawyer:
Court Invalidates Deductions From Federation Account To Fund Nigeria Police Trust Fund
Court halts FG’s deduction of state allocation for Police Trust Fund News Breakers:
Court halts FG’s deduction of state allocation for Police Trust Fund
Wike hails ruling on FG’s deductions to fund police Online Nigeria:
Wike hails ruling on FG’s deductions to fund police


