Pitch Awards organisers blame Rohr for Eagles’ poor performance in AFCON 2021

The post Pitch Awards organisers blame Rohr for Eagles’ poor performance in AFCON 2021 ... Prompt News - The organisers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, have said that the former Super Eagles handler, Genort Rohr, was partly responsible for the early ouster of [...]The post Pitch Awards organisers blame Rohr for Eagles’ poor performance in AFCON 2021 ...



News Credibility Score: 99%