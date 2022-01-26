Post News
News at a Glance
387 Lives Lost In 2 Kaduna LGAs In 2 Years - El-Rufai
Leadership
- Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday, has revealed that 387 lives were lost to armed attacks among Atyap, Fulani, Chawai, Irigwe and
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
387 persons killed in two years of Kaduna communal crisis - El-Rufai
Premium Times:
Communal Clashes: 387 killed in two years in two Kaduna LGAs – El-Rufai
Signal:
387 Lives Lost in 2 Kaduna LGAs in 2 Years – El-Rufai
Daily Nigerian:
El-Rufai laments as communal clashes claim 387 lives in 2 Kaduna LGs
1st for Credible News:
El-Rufai: Close to 400 persons murdered in Kaduna communal crises over two years
News Breakers:
El-Rufai laments as communal clashes claim 387 lives in 2 Kaduna LGs
More Picks
1
Sammie Okposo Deletes Apology Post As Video Of Pregnant Mistress Goes Viral -
Naija News,
23 hours ago
2
ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria -
News Breakers,
20 hours ago
3
FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
FACT CHECK: No, health minister didn't say there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
5
Primary Schools In Nigeria’s Capital, Abuja Shut As Teachers Embark On Indefinite Strike -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
6
Amaechi's ally faults Wike's claims on Rivers aircraft abandoned in Germany -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
7
I never sexually abused Juliana Olayode's sister, says Pastor Timi Adigun -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
8
We have not zoned any office for National Convention - Governor Buni -
TVC News,
19 hours ago
9
Bella Shmurda gives thanks for not passing his exams in LASU because it enabled him pursue music -
Correct NG,
16 hours ago
10
COVID-19 Test: Presidential Committee Deactivates Passports Of 200 Defaulters -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
