Lady calls out actress, Eniola Badmus for posting her curvy friend’s picture and claiming it as hers

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has been called out for posting a curvy lady’s picture on social media and passing it off as her body. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogNollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has been called out for posting a curvy lady’s picture on social media and passing it off as her body.



News Credibility Score: 90%