Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: Lagos govt reduces PCR test fee to N45,250 in private facilities
The Herald  - The Lagos State Government has reduced the cost of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at its accredited private laboratories from N50,400 to N45,250 per test.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Lagos slashes PCR test fee in private facilities The Punch:
COVID-19: Lagos slashes PCR test fee in private facilities
Channels Television:
Lagos Govt Reduces Cost Of COVID-19 Test In Accredited Private Laboratories
COVID-19: Lagos announces reduction in PCR test fees Premium Times:
COVID-19: Lagos announces reduction in PCR test fees
Lagos govt reduces COVID-19 PCR test fee to N45,250 in private facilities Pulse Nigeria:
Lagos govt reduces COVID-19 PCR test fee to N45,250 in private facilities
Lagos slashes cost of COVID-19 PCR test - P.M. News PM News:
Lagos slashes cost of COVID-19 PCR test - P.M. News
Lagos Govt Reduces Cost Of COVID-19 Test In Accredited Private Laboratories The Street Journal:
Lagos Govt Reduces Cost Of COVID-19 Test In Accredited Private Laboratories
Lagos Govt Reduces Cost Of COVID-19 Test In Accredited Private Laboratories News Breakers:
Lagos Govt Reduces Cost Of COVID-19 Test In Accredited Private Laboratories


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Navy releases postings of Senior Officers + Full list - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
2 NNPC Has Requested N3trn As Fuel Subsidy For 2022 – Finance Minister - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
3 UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 Salah's Egypt defeat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties, enter AFCON quarter-finals - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 Rare photo of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and his first son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 VIDEO NEWS: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Road Project To Link Ojota-opebi Link Bridges Approach Roads - Inside Business Nigeria, 6 hours ago
9 Cheating is bad even at his level and what he stands for - Ubi Franklin reacts to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo's infidelity confession - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda gives thanks for not passing his exams in LASU because it enabled him pursue music - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info