COVID-19: Lagos govt reduces PCR test fee to N45,250 in private facilities

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Nigerian Navy releases postings of Senior Officers + Full list - The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
|
2
|
NNPC Has Requested N3trn As Fuel Subsidy For 2022 – Finance Minister - Channels Television,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria - The Punch,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
Salah's Egypt defeat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties, enter AFCON quarter-finals - The Punch,
18 hours ago
|
5
|
FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university - The Punch,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
Rare photo of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and his first son - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
VIDEO NEWS: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Road Project To Link Ojota-opebi Link Bridges Approach Roads - Inside Business Nigeria,
6 hours ago
|
9
|
Cheating is bad even at his level and what he stands for - Ubi Franklin reacts to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo's infidelity confession - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
Bella Shmurda gives thanks for not passing his exams in LASU because it enabled him pursue music - Correct NG,
22 hours ago