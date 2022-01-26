Reps set up committees to determine fuel consumption, state of refineries

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma remanded in prison for allegedly 'attacking' Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
President Buhari wishes Nigerian athletes participating in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics success, congratulates China - Encomium Magazine,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria - News Breakers,
8 hours ago
|
4
|
FACT CHECK: No, health minister didn't say there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals - The Cable,
10 hours ago
|
5
|
Peoples Democratic Party Warned Against Zoning 2023 Presidential Ticket To North - Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
I’m not a drug trafficker – Comedian De General speaks after release - Daily Post,
12 hours ago
|
7
|
Army arrests 150 suspected political thugs heading from Ibadan to Ekiti, moves them to barracks in Ondo - Nigerian Tribune,
8 hours ago
|
8
|
"The attention I get now is quite overwhelming" – Eniola Badmus says following weight loss transformation - Yaba Left Online,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
Nigerian Government To Resume Trial Of Boko Haram Fighters In Niger State - Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
|
10
|
Resuscitate refineries before subsidy withdrawal – NLC tells FG - News Diary Online,
6 hours ago