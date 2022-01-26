Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cheating is bad even at his level and what he stands for - Ubi Franklin reacts to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo's infidelity confession
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Music executive Ubi Franklin has reacted to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo's confession of cheating on his wife with a US-based lady which resulted in a pregnancy.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Cheating is bad even at his level and what he stands for” – Ubi Franklin reacts to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo’s cheating scandal Yaba Left Online:
“Cheating is bad even at his level and what he stands for” – Ubi Franklin reacts to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo’s cheating scandal
Cheating At Sammy Okposo’s Level Is Bad, It Destroyed What He Stood For, Ubi Franklin Says Independent:
Cheating At Sammy Okposo’s Level Is Bad, It Destroyed What He Stood For, Ubi Franklin Says
“Cheating is bad even at his level and what he stands for” – Ubi Franklin reacts to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo’s cheating scandal The Dabigal Blog:
“Cheating is bad even at his level and what he stands for” – Ubi Franklin reacts to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo’s cheating scandal
“Cheating is bad even at his level and what he stands for” – Ubi Franklin reacts to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo’s cheating scandal Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Cheating is bad even at his level and what he stands for” – Ubi Franklin reacts to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo’s cheating scandal
“Cheating is bad even at his level and what he stands for” – Ubi Franklin reacts to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo’s cheating scandal Naija Parrot:
“Cheating is bad even at his level and what he stands for” – Ubi Franklin reacts to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo’s cheating scandal
Cheating Is Bad Even at His Level And What He Stands For - Ubi Franklin Condemns Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo Tori News:
Cheating Is Bad Even at His Level And What He Stands For - Ubi Franklin Condemns Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo


   More Picks
1 ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria - News Breakers, 15 hours ago
2 I’m not a drug trafficker – Comedian De General speaks after release - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 I never sexually abused Juliana Olayode's sister, says Pastor Timi Adigun - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 Army arrests 150 suspected political thugs heading from Ibadan to Ekiti, moves them to barracks in Ondo - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
5 "The attention I get now is quite overwhelming" – Eniola Badmus says following weight loss transformation - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
6 We have not zoned any office for National Convention - Governor Buni - TVC News, 15 hours ago
7 Nigerian Army Destroys Boko Haram, ISWAP Caliphate In Borno After SaharaReporters' Story - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
8 Lady calls out actress, Eniola Badmus for posting her curvy friend’s picture and claiming it as hers - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
9 Unpaid salaries: You have no reason to blame Buhari for the mess you put Benue people - Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, attacks Governor Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, speaks on paternity of their son - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info