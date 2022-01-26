Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos acquires three trains for blue line rail project
News photo The Nation  - Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the government has acquired three more trains for the Blue line rail project. He spoke when...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos acquires 3 trains for blue line rail Business Day:
Lagos acquires 3 trains for blue line rail
Lagos acquires 3 sets of trains for Blue Line Rail - P.M. News PM News:
Lagos acquires 3 sets of trains for Blue Line Rail - P.M. News
Lagos State acquires three more trains for blue line rail project The Eagle Online:
Lagos State acquires three more trains for blue line rail project
Lagos acquires 3 sets of trains for Blue Line Rail News Breakers:
Lagos acquires 3 sets of trains for Blue Line Rail
We have acquired three additional trains for blue line rail project, says Sanwo-Olu Within Nigeria:
We have acquired three additional trains for blue line rail project, says Sanwo-Olu


   More Picks
1 ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria - News Breakers, 14 hours ago
2 I’m not a drug trafficker – Comedian De General speaks after release - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 FACT CHECK: No, health minister didn't say there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals - The Cable, 16 hours ago
4 Army arrests 150 suspected political thugs heading from Ibadan to Ekiti, moves them to barracks in Ondo - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
5 I never sexually abused Juliana Olayode's sister, says Pastor Timi Adigun - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 "The attention I get now is quite overwhelming" – Eniola Badmus says following weight loss transformation - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
7 We have not zoned any office for National Convention - Governor Buni - TVC News, 13 hours ago
8 Nigerian Army Destroys Boko Haram, ISWAP Caliphate In Borno After SaharaReporters' Story - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
9 Lady calls out actress, Eniola Badmus for posting her curvy friend’s picture and claiming it as hers - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
10 Unpaid salaries: You have no reason to blame Buhari for the mess you put Benue people - Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, attacks Governor Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info