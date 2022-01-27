Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UK to ban 'virginity repair' surgery and virginity tests
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A law to criminalise "virginity repair" surgery, known as hymenoplasty, has been introduced by the British government.

 

Under an amendment to the health care bill added on Mo

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UK govt to criminalize virginity tests, hymen repair surgery The Street Journal:
UK govt to criminalize virginity tests, hymen repair surgery
United Kingdom of Great Britain to Ban Virginity Repair Surgery and Virginity Test Monte Oz Live:
United Kingdom of Great Britain to Ban Virginity Repair Surgery and Virginity Test
Hymen repair surgery and virginity testing to be banned in UK | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Hymen repair surgery and virginity testing to be banned in UK | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Hymen repair surgery and virginity testing to be banned in UK News Breakers:
Hymen repair surgery and virginity testing to be banned in UK
UK To Ban Virginity Repair Surgery And Virginity Tests Tori News:
UK To Ban Virginity Repair Surgery And Virginity Tests


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Navy releases postings of Senior Officers + Full list - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
2 NNPC Has Requested N3trn As Fuel Subsidy For 2022 – Finance Minister - Channels Television, 1 day ago
3 UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Salah's Egypt defeat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties, enter AFCON quarter-finals - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 2023 Presidency - 'Before any other zone goes for a second turn, Igbo should at least have their first turn' - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Rare photo of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and his first son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 VIDEO NEWS: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Road Project To Link Ojota-opebi Link Bridges Approach Roads - Inside Business Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Buhari will hand over to APC government - Garba Shehu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info