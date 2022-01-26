Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Interswitch supports NITDA's National Privacy Week, promotes data protection – TechEconomy.ng
Tech Economy  - While speaking on the company's support of the National Data Privacy Week, Griffith Ehebha, Group Chief Risk Officer, Interswitch Group, said

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Interswitch Supports NITDA Biz Watch Nigeria:
Interswitch Supports NITDA's National Privacy Week, Promotes Data Protection
Interswitch supports NITDA The Eagle Online:
Interswitch supports NITDA's National Privacy Week, promotes data protection
Interswitch supports NITDA’s national privacy week PM News:
Interswitch supports NITDA’s national privacy week
Interswitch announces support for NITDA’s National privacy week — official News Diary Online:
Interswitch announces support for NITDA’s National privacy week — official
Interswitch announces support for NITDA’s National privacy week Daily Nigerian:
Interswitch announces support for NITDA’s National privacy week
Interswitch supports NITDA’s national privacy week News Breakers:
Interswitch supports NITDA’s national privacy week


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Navy releases postings of Senior Officers + Full list - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
2 NNPC Has Requested N3trn As Fuel Subsidy For 2022 – Finance Minister - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
3 UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Salah's Egypt defeat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties, enter AFCON quarter-finals - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Men should have no say over what women do with their bodies - BBNaija Angel - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 2023 Presidency - 'Before any other zone goes for a second turn, Igbo should at least have their first turn' - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Rare photo of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and his first son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 We’ve Sufficient PMS Stock, Don’t Panic, NNPC Tells Nigerians - Global Village Extra, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info