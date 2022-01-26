Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Governor Sanwo-Olu flags off Opebi-Ojota Legacy project
TV360 Nigeria  - Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has flagged off the Opebi to Ojota link road project which is aimed at providing easy commuting around Ikeja and its environs.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu flags off Ojota-Opebi link bridge, road project Vanguard News:
Sanwo-Olu flags off Ojota-Opebi link bridge, road project
Sanwo-Olu flags Ojota-Opebi link bridges construction - P.M. News PM News:
Sanwo-Olu flags Ojota-Opebi link bridges construction - P.M. News
Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge, Road Project The Street Journal:
Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge, Road Project
Gov. Sanwo-Olu flags off construction Ojota-Opebi link bridges The Eagle Online:
Gov. Sanwo-Olu flags off construction Ojota-Opebi link bridges
Sanwo-Olu flags Ojota-Opebi link bridges construction News Breakers:
Sanwo-Olu flags Ojota-Opebi link bridges construction


   More Picks
1 ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria - News Breakers, 15 hours ago
2 I’m not a drug trafficker – Comedian De General speaks after release - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 I never sexually abused Juliana Olayode's sister, says Pastor Timi Adigun - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 Army arrests 150 suspected political thugs heading from Ibadan to Ekiti, moves them to barracks in Ondo - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
5 "The attention I get now is quite overwhelming" – Eniola Badmus says following weight loss transformation - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
6 We have not zoned any office for National Convention - Governor Buni - TVC News, 15 hours ago
7 Nigerian Army Destroys Boko Haram, ISWAP Caliphate In Borno After SaharaReporters' Story - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
8 Lady calls out actress, Eniola Badmus for posting her curvy friend’s picture and claiming it as hers - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
9 Unpaid salaries: You have no reason to blame Buhari for the mess you put Benue people - Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, attacks Governor Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, speaks on paternity of their son - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info