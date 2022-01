EndSARS: Oyo judicial panel submits report to Makinde Prompt News - The Judicial Panel of Inquiry into police brutality and other related matters in Oyo State, on Wednesday, submitted its report to Gov. Seyi Makinde. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor had, on Nov. 10, 2020, inaugurated the 12- ...



News Credibility Score: 99%