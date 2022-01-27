I’m buying three new houses, five more cars, and a private jet in 2022 — Singer Davido

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2023 Presidency - 'Before any other zone goes for a second turn, Igbo should at least have their first turn' - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigerian Navy releases postings of Senior Officers + Full list - The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria - The Punch,
24 hours ago
|
4
|
Salah's Egypt defeat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties, enter AFCON quarter-finals - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Egypt to assist Nigeria in preserving recovered looted Benin artefacts - The Street Journal,
7 hours ago
|
6
|
Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university - The Punch,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
Men should have no say over what women do with their bodies - BBNaija Angel - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
Police Commission Orders Fresh Probe Into DCP Abba Kyari’s Link To Hushpuppi After IGP Team’s Shallow Investigations - Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
|
9
|
Rare photo of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and his first son - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
We’ve Sufficient PMS Stock, Don’t Panic, NNPC Tells Nigerians - Global Village Extra,
23 hours ago