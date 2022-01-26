Post News
News at a Glance
Men should have no say over what women do with their bodies - BBNaija Angel
The Punch
- Reality TV star, Angel Smith, on Wednesday revealed that men should have no opinion over what women do to their bodies.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Women should be the only ones to determine what happens to their bodies — Angel
Lailas News:
Men shouldn’t have an opinion on what women do with their bodies” – Angel Smith says
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Women should be the only ones to determine what happens to their bodies — Angel
The Dabigal Blog:
Women should be the only ones to determine what happens to their bodies — Angel
Naija on Point:
“Men Shouldn’t Have An Opinion On What Women Do With Their Bodies” – BBNaija Star, Angel Smith
GL Trends:
Men Should Have No Say Over What Women Do With Their Bodies – BBNaija Angel
Gist Reel:
"Men shouldn't have an opinion on what women do with their bodies" - Angel Smith spills
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Men should have no say over what women do with their bodies – BBNaija Angel | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija News:
”Men Shouldn’t Have Opinion About What Women Do With Their Bodies” – Reality Star, Angel
Instablog 9ja:
Women should be the only ones to determine what happens to their bodies — BBN’s Angel
Naija Parrot:
Women should be the only ones to determine what happens to their bodies — Angel
Tori News:
Men Should Have No Say Over What Women Do With Their Bodies - BBNaija Angel
More Picks
1
UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
2
NNPC Has Requested N3trn As Fuel Subsidy For 2022 – Finance Minister -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
3
Salah's Egypt defeat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties, enter AFCON quarter-finals -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
4
FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
COVID-19 Test: Presidential Committee Deactivates Passports Of 200 Defaulters -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
6
Amaechi's ally faults Wike's claims on Rivers aircraft abandoned in Germany -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
7
Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
8
Nigeria Lost N3trn To 2,845 Fire Outbreaks, Saved N18.9trn In 2021 -
Leadership,
15 hours ago
9
Rare photo of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and his first son -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Nigerian Navy releases postings of Senior Officers + Full list -
The Eagle Online,
16 hours ago
