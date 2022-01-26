Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Infectious Diseases Bill Passes Second Reading In Senate
Channels Television
- The National Health Emergency Bill has passed the second reading in the Senate.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Senate passes health emergency bill
NTA:
Senate Passes the National Health Emergency Bill
The Eagle Online:
Senate passes Health Emergency Bill
PM News:
Senate passes Health Emergency Bill - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Senate passes Health Emergency Bill
More Picks
1
ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria -
News Breakers,
14 hours ago
2
I’m not a drug trafficker – Comedian De General speaks after release -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
FACT CHECK: No, health minister didn't say there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals -
The Cable,
16 hours ago
4
Army arrests 150 suspected political thugs heading from Ibadan to Ekiti, moves them to barracks in Ondo -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
5
I never sexually abused Juliana Olayode's sister, says Pastor Timi Adigun -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
6
"The attention I get now is quite overwhelming" – Eniola Badmus says following weight loss transformation -
Yaba Left Online,
16 hours ago
7
We have not zoned any office for National Convention - Governor Buni -
TVC News,
13 hours ago
8
Nigerian Army Destroys Boko Haram, ISWAP Caliphate In Borno After SaharaReporters' Story -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
9
Lady calls out actress, Eniola Badmus for posting her curvy friend’s picture and claiming it as hers -
The Info NG,
11 hours ago
10
Unpaid salaries: You have no reason to blame Buhari for the mess you put Benue people - Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, attacks Governor Ortom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...