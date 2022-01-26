Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Petrol subsidy removal must benefit Nigerians — Govs' forum
The Punch  - Petrol subsidy removal must benefit Nigerians — Govs' forum

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Subsidy removal must benefit citizens, not wealthy Nigerians – NGF Daily Post:
Subsidy removal must benefit citizens, not wealthy Nigerians – NGF
Subsidy Removal Must Benefit Citizens, Not Wealthy Nigerians – Governor’s Forum Charges Naija Loaded:
Subsidy Removal Must Benefit Citizens, Not Wealthy Nigerians – Governor’s Forum Charges
Subsidy removal must benefit citizens – Governors say after meeting labour leaders The Herald:
Subsidy removal must benefit citizens – Governors say after meeting labour leaders
Subsidy removal must benefit citizens, not wealthy Nigerians – NGF Nigerian Eye:
Subsidy removal must benefit citizens, not wealthy Nigerians – NGF
Subsidy removal must benefit citizens – NGF News Verge:
Subsidy removal must benefit citizens – NGF
Subsidy removal must benefit citizens, not wealthy Nigerians – NGF See Naija:
Subsidy removal must benefit citizens, not wealthy Nigerians – NGF


   More Picks
1 UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 NNPC Has Requested N3trn As Fuel Subsidy For 2022 – Finance Minister - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
3 Salah's Egypt defeat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties, enter AFCON quarter-finals - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 COVID-19 Test: Presidential Committee Deactivates Passports Of 200 Defaulters - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
6 Amaechi's ally faults Wike's claims on Rivers aircraft abandoned in Germany - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 Nigeria Lost N3trn To 2,845 Fire Outbreaks, Saved N18.9trn In 2021 - Leadership, 15 hours ago
9 Rare photo of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and his first son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Nigerian Navy releases postings of Senior Officers + Full list - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
