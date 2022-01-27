Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Police claim promising lead as gunmen kidnap ex-President Jonathan’s cousin
The Punch
- Police claim promising lead as gunmen kidnap ex-President Jonathan’s cousin
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Family of kidnapped Jonathan’s cousin Robert plead for his unconditional release
Sahara Reporters:
Family Calls For Release Of Abducted Ex-President Jonathan's Cousin
Leadership:
Gunmen Abduct Jonathan’s Cousin In Bayelsa
The Eagle Online:
Family of kidnapped Jonathan’s cousin plead for his unconditional release
The Street Journal:
Family Of Kidnapped Jonathan’s Cousin Robert Plead For His Unconditional Release
The News Guru:
Family of kidnapped ex-president Jonathan’s cousin plead for his unconditional release
News Breakers:
Police claim promising lead as gunmen kidnap ex-President Jonathan’s cousin
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Gunmen Kidnap Ex-President Jonathan’s cousin at home | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
2023 Presidency - 'Before any other zone goes for a second turn, Igbo should at least have their first turn' - Ohanaeze Ndigbo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Nigerian Navy releases postings of Senior Officers + Full list -
The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
3
UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
4
Salah's Egypt defeat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties, enter AFCON quarter-finals -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
5
Egypt to assist Nigeria in preserving recovered looted Benin artefacts -
The Street Journal,
7 hours ago
6
Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
7
Men should have no say over what women do with their bodies - BBNaija Angel -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
Police Commission Orders Fresh Probe Into DCP Abba Kyari’s Link To Hushpuppi After IGP Team’s Shallow Investigations -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
9
Rare photo of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and his first son -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
We’ve Sufficient PMS Stock, Don’t Panic, NNPC Tells Nigerians -
Global Village Extra,
23 hours ago
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies.
